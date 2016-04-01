Home | News | General | Southern Kaduna: Gunmen amputated herdsman’s hand, says Meyetti-Allah

By Ben Agande, Kaduna

The umbrella body of herdsmen in Nigeria, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has alleged that one of its members, Abubakar Muhammad was attacked by unknown gunmen in the volatile Southern Kaduna region had his hand amputated.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, the chairman of MACBAN in the State, Haruna Tugga, warned that such attack without any provocation and with no word of condemnation from leaders of the region would put the relative peace in the region in jeopardy.

According to Tugga, the victim was migrating from Panda village in Nassarawa State to Kachia, in Southern Kaduna, when the gunmen attacked him.

“To be specific, Abubakar Muhammed who was migrating from Panda, Karu LGA of Nassarawa State to Ladduga in Kachia LGA was attacked by youths from Maho village under Mazuga district.

“They attacked him along a migratory stock route for reasons best known to the attackers and amputated his left hand and left him bleeding in pool of his blood.

“He was picked by Good Samaritan to a Private hospital in Kachia town where he is presently receiving medical attention.

“We condemned this inhuman and barbaric act, we are also calling on our people to be calm and law abiding.

“We call on the security agencies to investigate matter and the attackers,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General