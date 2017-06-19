Home | News | General | Lovely Lew Photos of BBA Reality TV Star Karen Igho
Lovely Lew Photos of BBA Reality TV Star Karen Igho



  7 hours 38 minutes ago
Beautiful mum of one and cancer survivor, Karen Igho-Rakos shared these new photos of herself on Instagram.

Karen shot into the limelight after she won the Big Brother Africa reality show back in 2011. See more photos she shared below:

