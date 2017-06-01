2 Chainz – Realize Ft. Nicki Minaj
- 13 hours 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Fans have been patiently waiting for the release of 2 Chainz’s new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music ever since he first announced it back in January, but after a setback in April & months of anticipation, the ATL rapper’s fourth studio album was finally made available on iTunes & all streaming platforms today. Laced with 16 tracks in total, the follow up to last year’s Hibachi For Lunch features guest appearances from Drake, Nicki Minaj , Gucci Mane , Travis Scott, Quavo & more.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles