2 Chainz – Realize Ft. Nicki Minaj
2 Chainz – Realize Ft. Nicki Minaj



Fans have been patiently waiting for the release of 2 Chainz’s new album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music ever since he first announced it back in January, but after a setback in April & months of anticipation, the ATL rapper’s fourth studio album was finally made available on iTunes & all streaming platforms today. Laced with 16 tracks in total, the follow up to last year’s Hibachi For Lunch features guest appearances from Drake,  Nicki Minaj , Gucci Mane , Travis Scott, Quavo & more.


DOWNLOAD

