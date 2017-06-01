Home | News | General | Calvin Harris – Feels Ft. Big Sean, Pharrell & Katy Perry
Calvin Harris is back today with another star-studded single from his forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which is dropping June 30th. After hitting us with singles like “Slide” with Frank Ocean & Migos, “Heatstroke” featuring Young Thug, & “Rollin” with Future & Khalid over the past couple months, the Swedish hitmaker decides to come through today and share his fourth single featuring Big Sean, Pharrell & Katy Perry called “Feels,” which he’s been teasing & promoting all week long on social media.

