Calvin Harris – Feels Ft. Big Sean, Pharrell & Katy Perry
- 13 hours 38 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Calvin Harris is back today with another star-studded single from his forthcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, which is dropping June 30th. After hitting us with singles like “Slide” with Frank Ocean & Migos, “Heatstroke” featuring Young Thug, & “Rollin” with Future & Khalid over the past couple months, the Swedish hitmaker decides to come through today and share his fourth single featuring Big Sean, Pharrell & Katy Perry called “Feels,” which he’s been teasing & promoting all week long on social media.
DOWNLOAD
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles