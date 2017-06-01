Home | News | General | Young Thug – Relationship Ft. Future
Calvin Harris – Feels Ft. Big Sean, Pharrell & Katy Perry
Lenny Grant – On & On Ft. 50 Cent & Jeremih

Young Thug – Relationship Ft. Future



  • 13 hours 38 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

At the stroke of midnight, Young Thug’s highly anticipated new “singing” album Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls (or now simply Beautiful Thugger Girls) was finally made available on iTunes, featuring 14 records in total & guest appearances from the likes of Future, Lil Durk , Snoop Dogg, Jacquees, & more. Having heard not one record off the album yet, we’ve decided to go ahead & highlight the Future-assisted joint “Relationship,” which finds the ATL duo crooning about being in “relationships” with all their bitches.


DOWNLOAD

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Young Thug – Relationship Ft. Future
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 185