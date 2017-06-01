Young Thug – Relationship Ft. Future
At the stroke of midnight, Young Thug’s highly anticipated new “singing” album Easy Breezy Beautiful Thugger Girls (or now simply Beautiful Thugger Girls) was finally made available on iTunes, featuring 14 records in total & guest appearances from the likes of Future, Lil Durk , Snoop Dogg, Jacquees, & more. Having heard not one record off the album yet, we’ve decided to go ahead & highlight the Future-assisted joint “Relationship,” which finds the ATL duo crooning about being in “relationships” with all their bitches.
