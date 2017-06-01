Lenny Grant – On & On Ft. 50 Cent & Jeremih
Going by his government name, Lenny Grant, better known as Uncle Murda, decides to come through today and share a new single called “On & On” featuring Chicago crooner Jeremih & fellow G-Unit rapper 50 Cent . It’s unclear at the moment if the name change is permanent or not, but we’ll take new music any way it comes.
Following up April’s “Statute Of Limitations” single with 50 Cent, “On & On” serves as the first single from Murda Lenny’s forthcoming project The Lenny Grant Story, which is dropping later this year.
