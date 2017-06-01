Home | News | General | Kodak Black – First Day Out
Lenny Grant – On & On Ft. 50 Cent & Jeremih
Trina – If It Ain’t Me Ft K. Michelle

Kodak Black – First Day Out



  • 13 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Kodak Black hasn’t been out of jail for even two weeks, and yet he’s already making an impact. Just days after dropping a remix to Kyle’s “iSpy,” the Florida rapper, who’ single’s ‘No Flockin” & “Tunnel Vision” just went platinum, decided to come through today and release his first official single called “First Day Out,” which he’s been teasing since well… his first day out .


DOWNLOAD

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Kodak Black – First Day Out
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 183