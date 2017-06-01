Home | News | General | Kodak Black – First Day Out

Kodak Black hasn’t been out of jail for even two weeks, and yet he’s already making an impact. Just days after dropping a remix to Kyle’s “iSpy,” the Florida rapper, who’ single’s ‘No Flockin” & “Tunnel Vision” just went platinum, decided to come through today and release his first official single called “First Day Out,” which he’s been teasing since well… his first day out .



