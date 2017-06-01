Home | News | General | Trina – If It Ain’t Me Ft K. Michelle

Trina is tired of the lies on her new single, “If It Ain’t Me .” Sampling the legendary Patti Labelle, Trina gets singer K. Michelle on the record , touching on the subject of a cheating boyfriend . When it is all said and done, who else is better than Ms. Trina ? Out now on iTunes, “If It Ain’t Me ” will appear on the Miami rapper’ s forthcoming sixth solo LP .

Unfortunately Trina couldn’t make Summer Jam to be a part of Remy Ma’ s epic, empowering performance where she brought out Queen Latifah , Lil Kim, Cardi B, MC Lyte, Young M.A and Lady of Rage during her set with Fat Joe . The baddest b*tch pushes forward with her music campaign today by dropping a new single.‘ If It Ain’t Me ’ features K. Michelle ,Hopefully this leads to what would be her first album since 2010.

