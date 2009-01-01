Home | News | General | Gov. Fayose seen playing the saxophone with "his music band"
Gov. Fayose seen playing the saxophone with "his music band"



Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose was recently pictured at an event having fun. He showed that aside from ruling Ekiti state, he knows how to turn upand have a good time. 

Watch the video below:

Gov. Fayose seen playing the saxophone with "his music band"
