Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu not Igbo leader, a creator of new religion – Buhari’s aide

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has said leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu is not an Igbo leader.



Onochie made the remark while explaining why Kanu was not invited for the meeting between the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo and some Igbo leaders.

Osinbajo had convened the meeting to fashion out ways of tackling the issue of secession among other issues with the South East leaders.

Against this backdrop, IPOB had described the meeting as futile and useless, saying any parley with government that excludes its leader and a date for referendum given is baseless.

However, Onochie in a tweet, said Kanu was not considered a South East leader.

She mocked Kanu, saying he is probably more of a creator of a new religion in the southeast than a leader

She wrote: “Ndigbo leaders were invited. Nnamdi Kanu does not come close. He’s maybe, the leader of a new religion in the South east. That’s all.”

Onochie was reacting to a tweet by a follower who claimed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was angry that he was not invited to Aso Rock.

