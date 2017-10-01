2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria to battle Tanzania
- 3 hours 2 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nigeria’s U-20 women national side, will take on Tanzania in the first round qualifier for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France.
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Thursday, conducted the pairing with the Falconets among the 19 countries battling for two qualification slots.
Coach Peter Dedevbo’s girls will host the first leg scheduled for the weekend of September 15-17, 2017, while the second leg holds between September 20 – October 1, 2017.
If Nigeria progresses past the first round, they will play either Morocco or Senegal in the second stage, before securing a passage to the final round where they are likely to face South Africa.
The Falconets have appeared at all seven editions of the tournament and reached the final twice in 2010 and 2014.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles