Kidnapper Evans' wife sends a crying photo of herself and their children

Evans’ wife and her five children are crying for Nigerians to have mercy on them and spare their father’s life after all the evil he unleashed on the Nigerians he kidnapped and made to pay heavily despite their own families’ cries and tears.

Evans’ wife, Uchenna also revealed she collapsed when she read online about her husband’s crime. When she regained consciousness, she called her kids to inform them what she just read about their father. Since then, she claimed, she hasn’t eaten, she’s still in shock

Anyways, in her shock, she still managed to take a picture of herself with her kids crying and begging for the release of her billionaire kidnapper husband. She sent the said picture to vanguard newspaper

