Outrage as some Nigerians launch campaign to free arrested notorious kidnapper, Evans

Some Nigerians on Twitter have launched a #FreeEvans campaign.For those, who don’t know Evans, he is the notorious billionaire kidnapper who showed no mercy during his reign of terror.





He struck his victims when they least expected and demanded billions as ransom, leaving his victims’ relatives to battle with the pain of raising money to secure their freedom. Not only that, he made sure to collect his ransom in dollars not Naira.

Not a few rich businessmen in Lagos, Edo, Anambra relocated for fear of being abducted by Evans & his gang. To escape from his dragnet, others fortified themselves with armed security operatives.

He became a billionaire merely by robbing and kidnapping people, he recently revealed that he started the business of kidnapping in 2013; he bought the house which he was arrested in for 130 million naira.

Some Nigerians on Twitter have asked that he should be freed because after all, Senate president Bukola Saraki was freed.

The #FreeEvans trend caused an outrage though. Read some of the tweets below:

