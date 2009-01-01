Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo’s release clause revealed as Real Madrid exit looms
Cristiano Ronaldo’s release clause revealed as Real Madrid exit looms



Cristiano Ronaldo could break the world transfer record again this summer.

The 32-year-old reportedly wants to leave Real Madrid, after being accused of tax fraud.

Should he eventually depart the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo would definitely smash the transfer record set by Paul Pogba last year.

His £80million switch from Manchester United in 2009 was a record at the time and has since been trumped by Pogba and Madrid team-mate, Gareth Bale.

In 2015, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes claimed he has a €1billion release clause with Real – around £875million.

Paris Saint-Germain, United and some Chinese Super League clubs are believed to be monitoring his situation.

