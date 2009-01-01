Home | News | General | Notorious richest kidnapper Evans drops another BOMBSHELL about robbing bullion van carrying N200m

- Evans says he was introduced to the operation by a gang member known as Too-Much-Money

- His gang took N80m from the van and he was given N1.8m as his own share of the operation

- He and his accomplices used the same method afterwards to attack another bullion van containing N200m in Enugu

Notorious billionaire kidnapper Chukwudi Onuamadike aka Evans has continued to disclose details about his criminal activities to the media.

In a session with journalists on Friday, June 16, Evans narrated how a bullion van transporting N200m cash was hijacked by him and his gang.

According to him, the incident was one of three such attacks carried out by his gang on bullion vans.

This one took place along Aba-Port Harcourt road.

He said: “In 2007, I traveled to South Africa to deal in drug and returned to Lagos the following year after a customer, who did not want to pay for a drug I supplied him, shot me on the shoulder.

“With the little money I had from my trip to South Africa, I came back to Nigeria and a friend of mine, Kingsley, introduced me to one of his gang members known as Too-Much-Money in Abia State.

“Too-Much-Money got me involved in the bullion van robbery. We hijacked a tipper we found on the Aba-Port Harcourt Road to intercept the bullion van.

“We forced the driver and his police escort to open the van. We got N80m from the van and I was given N1.8m as my share.

“Another operation was in Enugu where I met a gang leader called ND. We adopted the same tactic to attack another bullion van containing N200m.

"When we wanted to share the proceeds, ND collected our guns and gave us N200,000 each.”

