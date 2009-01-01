In a video released by his media aide, Lere Olayinka, Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state joined a music band to play saxophone, a musical instrument, the day after he declared his intention for presidency seat.
Again! Governor Fayose spotted performing with music band (Video)
2 hours 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
