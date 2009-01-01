Home | News | General | APC denies expelling suspended lawmaker Abdulmumin Jibrin, reveals what happened

- The Kano state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports that it expelled Abdulmumin Jibrin

- The party says the alleged expulsion reported in a statement was carried out by one of its official that breached all protocols

- APC describes Jibrin as a strong pillar of the party in Kano and Nigeria as a whole

The Kano state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed reports that it expelled a suspended member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, from the party, barely 48 hours after it was reported.

In a statement issued by the party’s public relations officer, Bashir Yahaya Karaye, the APC described the expulsion as a mischief carried out by one of its officials that breached all protocols, The Nation reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The statement reads: “We have received with absolute disappointment rumour of expulsion of Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, a strong pillar of our party, the APC in Kano and Nigeria as a whole. The unfounded report was said to have originated from a member of the party who clearly abused the party’s protocols in disseminating that wrong information to the public.

“The party wishes to state that neither the leader of the party in Kano, His Excellency, the executive Governor of Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje nor the state chairman and state executive committee were consulted or endorsed such mischievous act.

“The party is appealing to the public to disregard that mischief as it sets out to penalize all the members involved in this dispiriting embarrassment and unnecessary confusion among members and in the media.”

READ ALSO: President Buhari will soon be back – APC governor reveals

The statement added: “APC does not and will never tolerate impersonation, abuse of office and wanton vindictiveness by a member who had no authority to make such grave pronouncement, especially at the time we are building a united force to deliver on our promises for the people of Nigeria.

“We wish to emphasize that Hon. Jibrin is an essential member of the APC, and his contributions and representations of our interests have never gone unrecognized. We reiterate this as a show of our appreciation of his membership and loyalty to the party at both local and national level.”

Earlier, NAIJ.com had learnt that the APC in Kano, Bebeji local government area issued a statement stating that Abdulmumin Jibrin had been expelled from the party.

The local government chairman of the party, Sani Ranka, based the action on alleged anti-party activities by Jibrin.

In the video below NAIJ.com TV crew asks if President Buhari should hand over to Vice President Osinbajo over health issues.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General