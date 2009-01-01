Home | News | General | Abia governor Ikpeazu goes tough, dissolves his entire cabinet without explanation

- No reason has been given yet for the total overhaul of Governor Ikpeazu's cabinet

- Only three members of the disbanded cabinet were retained - commissioners of finance and of justice as well as chief of staff

- The dissolution was announced late on Friday, June 16 on the state government's official website

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has dissolved the state executive council, including commissioners and special advisers as well as senior special assistants.

The Secretary to the State Government was also affected.

The permanent secretary, Government House Onyii Wamah announced the dissolution in a statement posted on the government’s website on Friday, June 16 night.

According to the permanent secretary, the governor retained his chief of staff Sunny Nwakodo, and the commissioner for finance Obinna Oriaku.

Also retained is the commissioner for justice and attorney-general of the state, Chief Umeh Kalu (SAN).

No reason was given for the sack of the commissioners, special advisers as well as senior special assistants and the SSG.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dissolution was coming after the commissioners took turns to present their scorecards at a forum attended by the governor between May 28 and May 29.

The statement also announced the appointment of three special advisers to the governor, including the former Commissioner for Works, Mr Eziuche Ubani, who was appointed as the Special Adviser on Works and Project Monitoring.

Others were Emma Nwabuko and Solomon Ogunji, who were appointed as Special Adviser/Personal Secretary to the Governor and Special Adviser on Urban Renewal, respectively. (NAN)

NAIJ.com reported recently that Governor Ikpeazu made a promise to ensure the payment of all outstanding salaries and arrears before the end of July, 2017.

This promise, according to Ikpeazu’s media office, follows the May 29 broadcast the governor made expressing displeasure over the issue of the salary backlog of workers and pensioners in the state.

The statement read in part: “The governor considers this as necessary recompense for the hard work and support of Abia workers who have continued to partner with his administration to ensure accelerated development of the state."

