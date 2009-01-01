Home | News | General | See ALL prices as information sheet for breakdown of fare prices for 2017 Hajj is released
Abia governor Ikpeazu goes tough, dissolves his entire cabinet without explanation
Nigerian beauty queen locked in Kirikiri prison for allegedly duping people of N7.5 million (Photos)

See ALL prices as information sheet for breakdown of fare prices for 2017 Hajj is released



  • 3 hours 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- The Hajj fare for 2017 is lower when compared to that of the previous year

- The various prices were indicated in dollars as well as the naira equivalent

- Prices for all the items needed to make the trip and those needed for the duration of the pilgrimage are also included

The breakdown for the 2017 Hajj fare has been released.

The information was shared on the Twitter page of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

READ ALSO: UAE mosque renamed ‘Mary, the mother of Jesus’

The sheet contains prices for various things necessary for the trip; such as air fare, yellow card, tent security deposit, Makkah accommodation etc.

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 147