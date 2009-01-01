Home | News | General | See ALL prices as information sheet for breakdown of fare prices for 2017 Hajj is released

- The Hajj fare for 2017 is lower when compared to that of the previous year

- The various prices were indicated in dollars as well as the naira equivalent

- Prices for all the items needed to make the trip and those needed for the duration of the pilgrimage are also included

The breakdown for the 2017 Hajj fare has been released.

The information was shared on the Twitter page of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

The sheet contains prices for various things necessary for the trip; such as air fare, yellow card, tent security deposit, Makkah accommodation etc.

According to the report, the prices for 2017 are lower than those of 2016.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Kwara Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board announced that Friday, June 16, had been fixed as the deadline for the completion of payment of 2017 Hajj fare by all prospective pilgrims travelling through the board.

