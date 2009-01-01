Home | News | General | Nigerian beauty queen locked in Kirikiri prison for allegedly duping people of N7.5 million (Photos)

- A beauty queen, Miss Asaigbo has been arrested for her alleged involvement in fraud

- The suspect reportedly duped two people of the sum of N7.5 million

- She reportedly lied to her victim that she would get help them secure a visa

Miss Asaigbo, a Nigerian beauty queen and an Accounting student of Enugu state University of Science and Technology (ESUT), for her alleged involvement in fraud.

NAIJ.com gathered that the beauty queen, Joy Ugwu, was allegedly remanded in kirirkiri prison in Lagos by a Yaba Magistrate court for allegedly duping a couple of people of the sum of N7.5 million.

Police investigations revealed that this was not her first crime has she has been involved in several fraud allegations.

She reportedly duped several Nigerians of through Visa racket and Ponzi scheme, before she was eventually arrested after series of police complaints by her victims.

Joy Ugwu

READ ALSO: President Buhari will soon be back – APC governor reveals

According to The Saturday Sun newspaper, Joy Ugwu had duoed many people and threatened her victim with her 'status' and 'influence' and so most of them were afraid to report her to the police or drag a case with her until recently when she duped one Jonathan Nwaogu and Anita Oby.

Ugwu allegedly promised to secure a visa for Nwaogu after he has paid her the sum of N1 million. She was said to have started avoiding him after collecting the money from him.

Joy Ugwu during her coronation in 2016

Nwaogu said: “The girl duped me one million naira and the evidence is there. I didn’t have much to say, because she said she wanted the matter to be taken to court. What baffled me was the way she took the matter.

"It was quite obvious that she defrauded me. All she needed to do was to surrender and settle for peace to reign. I don’t understand why she decided to go to court; I heard the comments she made in the police station.

"The money is just one million naira and she behaved as if it was dollars. All I planned was to recover my money in a very simple way.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She also reportedly duped Anita Oby of the sum of N2 million through a ponzi sheme called 'Me and You'.

When the beauty queen was arrested in Enugu, she reportedly slapped a police officer, bragging about her connections.

She allegedly also withdrew the N7.5 million in her account between the period she was first arrested and rearrested, leaving only N400,000 in her account.

Ugwu has veen granted bail by the Yaba magistrate court but she is still in prison because she could not meet her bail conditions.

Watch video of officials of EFCC matching against fraud in Nigeria:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General