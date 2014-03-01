Home | News | General | Army confirms arrest of suspected terrorist, intercepts 4 traffickers

Abuja – The amy on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a suspected Boko Haram terrorist, Aliyu Ahmed, alias “Aliko”.

The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman said in the statement said that “Aliko” was arrested on Friday by troops of 33 Brigade following a tip off in Yuga village in Toro Local Government Area of Bauchi State, where he has been in hiding.

The army also said that it intercepted four child traffickers and 19 under aged children in Yobe.

“He was found to be in possession of one single barrel gun and one Dane gun.

“During preliminary interrogation, he confessed that he actively participated in several Boko Haram terrorists’ attacks and also owned an AK-47 Rifle which lost during one of the attacks they carried out in 2016.

“His interrogation continued,” Usman said.

He said the four traffickers, who were arrested by of troops of Bravo Company, 120 Battalion at Katarko, were conveying the 19 children from Potiskum to Garin Tuwo, Bungai and Buni Yadi in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe and Galarabala in Biu Local Government Area of Borno.

“Both the suspected traffickers and their victims have been moved to the Brigade Headquarters for transfer to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons,” the army spokesman said.

