Anambra Guber: Andy Uba vows to unseat Gov Obiano

As campaign for the soul of Anambra prime seat in Awka intensifies, an Aspirant under the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Andy Uba, has vowed to send the incumbent Governor, Willie Obiano, packing out of government house.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has slated the governorship election in Anambra state for November, 2017.

Speaking at a sensitization tour of local government areas in the state, Uba described himself as the most qualified APC aspirant in the race.

Anambra state needs someone like me who has the resources and connection to turn things around and bring federal presence, employment and infrastructure to the state,” Uba told a large gathering of party faithful and other inhabitants preparatory to the APC primaries.

Senator Uba, who represents Anambra south at the upper legislative chamber, assured party faithful of his maximum support and assistance that will enable them carry out their various duties.

The Senator had earlier donated 24 vehicles to local governments and zonal party chairmen, among other items.

At the Onitsha North local government, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Linda Ikpeazu, urged indigenes to give maximum support to Senator Uba, who she described as a go-getter and generous who used his contact and resources to attract employment to many Anambrarians during the Obasanjo administration.

At Ogidi, Idemili North Local government area and Ojoto, Idemili South local government area, Senator Uba promised party faithful and admirers that his administration would be all inclusive, devoid of discrimination and marginalization for the benefit of all.

The local governments visited include, Anambra West, Anambra East, Oyi and Anaocha local government areas.

Others are, Idemili North and South, Onitsha North and South LGAs, while consultation continues in other LGAs, on Saturday.

