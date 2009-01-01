Home | News | General | Lai Mohammed speaks on Buhari's return (video)
Lai Mohammed speaks on Buhari's return (video)



- Lai Mohammed says he cannot categorical state when President Buhari will return to the country

- The minister's statement comes days after it was speculated that Buhari would return in the first week or second week of June

- President Muhammadu Buhari has been away since May 7 when he travelled back to London for medical checkup

Days after a report by Sahara Reporters claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari may return to Nigeria in between the first or second week of June, minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has disclosed that there is no official date for the president's return.

