Lai Mohammed speaks on Buhari's return (video)

- Lai Mohammed says he cannot categorical state when President Buhari will return to the country

- The minister's statement comes days after it was speculated that Buhari would return in the first week or second week of June

- President Muhammadu Buhari has been away since May 7 when he travelled back to London for medical checkup

Days after a report by Sahara Reporters claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari may return to Nigeria in between the first or second week of June, minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has disclosed that there is no official date for the president's return.

Mohammed made this known on Thursday, June 15, when he appeared on Channels Television show, Politics Today.

According to him, President Buhari made it clear when he was leaving, that the length of his stay would be determined by his doctors.

Responding to a question on when Nigerians are expected to have Buhari back into the country, Mohammed said: "I think the president made it clear when he was leaving that the length of his stay would be determined by his doctors. The most authentic news we have so far is from the wife of the president who recently came back from London to disclose that the president is recovering very fast. That is the best we can say for now."

On if he has been able to speak to the president since he left, the minister said: "No I don't have to."

On if the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari saw her husband when she went to London, Mohammed said: "I have no reason to doubt the wife of the president. If the wife of the president comes out to say that 'I saw my husband and he is doing very well', then I have no reason to doubt her."

President Buhari departed for London, UK for medical treatment on Sunday, May 7, shortly after he received the 82 released Chibok girls.

Before his departure, the president was rarely seen in public for a while, fuelling speculation about his state of health.

In the video below, NAIJ.com asked some Nigerians if they are excited about the prospects of meeting President Buhari again after a long while.

[embedded content]

