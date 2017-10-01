Home | News | General | Christians find it difficult to gain admission into Ahmadu Bello University - Former minister
Christians find it difficult to gain admission into Ahmadu Bello University - Former minister



- Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-kayode listed reasons why Nigeria cannot be classified as a free country

- Fani-Kayode alleges that Christians in Nigeria are not given same opportunities as their Muslim counterparts

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that Nigeria can not be called a free nation because Christians are not given same opportunity as their Muslim counterparts.

Fani-Kayode, who is known for his criticism of Nigerian current government, said Christians are not allowed to live freely in the north.

In a series of tweets, he claimed that Nigeria cannot be called a free state until opportunities are equal.

