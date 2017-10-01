Home | News | General | Christians find it difficult to gain admission into Ahmadu Bello University - Former minister

- Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-kayode listed reasons why Nigeria cannot be classified as a free country

- Fani-Kayode alleges that Christians in Nigeria are not given same opportunities as their Muslim counterparts

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that Nigeria can not be called a free nation because Christians are not given same opportunity as their Muslim counterparts.

Fani-Kayode, who is known for his criticism of Nigerian current government, said Christians are not allowed to live freely in the north.

In a series of tweets, he claimed that Nigeria cannot be called a free state until opportunities are equal.

READ ALSO: Benue police parade kidnap gang members associated with notorious kidnapper, Gana

He said: "How can anyone describe Nigeria as free when its almost impossible for a Christian to gain admission into Ahmadu Bello University today?

"How can anyone describe Nigeria as free when Christian studies is removed from the curriculum and Islamic studies are made compulsory?

"How can anyone describe Nigeria as free when Christians are banned from buying land to build churches in most parts of the core north?"

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, former vice-chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna state, has reacted again after he sparked controversy following his approval of a statement by Arewa youths, asking Igbo to leave the North on or before October 1, 2017.

According to Abdullahi, who is the spokesperson for the Northern Elders Forum, his backing of the quit notice issued to Igbos in the North, has changed nothing, because Nigeria has been a polarised state for a long time.

Watch video of Fani-kayode revealing what President Buhari allegedly told him about the Igbos:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General