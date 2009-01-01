Home | News | General | Is he leaving? Fayose speaks about PDP after declaring intention to replace Buhari in 2019

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state has said that he remains loyal and committed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor, who is also the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, said that the party is above all its members.

Fayose made this known at a meeting attended by some of the PDP governors and some party leaders in Abuja on Tuesday night, June 13, The Punch reports.

Fayose said: “The meeting is to resolve and remain confident, committed and loyal to the PDP believing that the party which is more democratic than any other in the country, will be united towards winning elections at all levels in 2019.”

According to a statement issued by a member of staff of the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the party, Chinwe Nnorom, the meeting was attended by six governors.

Nnorom disclosed that Fayose said the party leaders were hopeful that the awaited Supreme Court judgment, on who is the legitimate national leader of the party, would further unite the party.

Nnorom said: “Concluding, the chairman (Fayose) further maintained that the PDP is beyond every member and as such, all its members must be guided by its supremacy. He reassured party members of their continuous agreement to work together for the overall success of the PDP and democracy.”

NAIJ.com gathered that the governors who were at the meeting were Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel; Gombe state, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo; Delta state, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; Bayelsa state, Henry Dickson and the Deputy Governor of Rivers state, Mrs. Ipalibo Banigo.

Also listed to be in attendance were Professor Jerry Gana, Senator Theodore Orji, Chief Achike Udenwa, Hajiya Zainab Maina and Hajiya Inna Ciroma.

Fayose's statement comes few hours after it was reported that he boasted he would become the next president of Nigeria by taking over the reins of power from President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said he wants to be the next president of Nigeria, promising that his administration won’t be like that of the current government that has brought nothing to Nigerians.

“I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I will take it. I’m going straight to that villa. I’m the next president.

“I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing, we are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth," he said.

Watch this video of what some Nigerians think about Fayose and Buhari

[embedded content]

