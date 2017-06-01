Home | News | General | Russia beat New Zealand in Confederations Cup opener
Russia beat New Zealand in Confederations Cup opener



Hosts Russia got off to a winning start at the Confederations Cup on Saturday, Fedor Smolov’s second-half goal sealing a 2-0 win over New Zealand in Saint Petersburg in the tournament opener.

Fedor Smolov of Russia celebrates scoring his side’s second goal

Russia went ahead in the first half of the Group A encounter through what was credited as an own goal from the New Zealand defender Michael Boxall, and Smolov wrapped up the victory in the 69th minute.

Group A rivals Portugal and Mexico meet in Kazan on Sunday.

