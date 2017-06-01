Home | News | General | ‘Osinbajo’s national reconciliation efforts worthy of emulation’

The All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West Zone, has hailed the peace and conciliatory initiatives of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in a bid to keep the country together.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo;

Specifically, the party noted the recent mediation by the acting president in the face-off between the South-East and the Northern part of the country.

Alhaji Abdulmanaf Daura, the party’s Zonal Organising Secretary, said this in Daura on Saturday that the initiatives had helped to re-unite the country.

“The mediation efforts of the Acting President toward upholding the unity of Nigeria is commendable and worthy of emulation.

`The party will continue to support his good mission and vision for this nation,” he said.

Daura, however, appealed to the acting president to caution some well-meaning Nigerians including a former Aviation Minister and a governor from South-West against making provocative statements particularly about President Buhari and the people from other geo-political zones in the country.

The party scribe said pouring streams of invective on Mr President and other people is beyond mere politics.

“We have no other country but Nigeria and its unity is sacrosanct.”

Daura also called on all Nigerians to continue to pray for the unity of the country and the health of Buhari and his safe return.

“Mr President has a very good intention of moving the nation forward.

“Our prayers for the president are needed so that he can continue with the reforms and programmes particularly the fight against insurgency, corruption and unemployment,” he said.

