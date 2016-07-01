Home | News | General | Tobacco Free Campaign: FG launches 2 Ads targeting smokers, cancer awareness

The Federal Ministry of Health has released two sets of public service advertising targeting second hand smokers. The advert narrates that about 10% of the 6 million annual tobacco-related deaths are those of people who do not directly smoke a cigarette or use tobacco.

The first video shows people moving on as others smoke in prohibited public places and it ended with a poignant message “Tobacco Kills. Pay Attention! Don’t trivialize second-hand smoke.” The second video is about how tobacco exposes individuals to harmful diseases such as lung cancer over time.

A wheezing sound could be overheard which fades gradually till the hospital life support beep. It says Tobacco is the major cause of all cancer and that it kills but only a matter of time.

Data from Nigeria’s 2012 Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) show that 4.5 million adults in Nigeria (5.6%) currently use tobacco products out of which 4.1 million are men and almost 0.5 million women.

In addition, 6.4 million adults (29.3%) are exposed to second-hand tobacco smoke when visiting restaurants, hotels and other public settings. Of the adults surveyed, 82.4% believe that smoking causes serious illness.

“Tell those people who are smoking it is dangerous. Tell the next person that is smoking in the vehicle or other public place that it is illegal,” Health Minister, Prof. Adewole remarked during the launching of the #TobaccoFreeNigeria communications campaign.

