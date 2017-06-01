Home | News | General | Alleged Celebrity Side Chick, Rosaline Meurer Drops Shade As Tonto Dikeh’s Male Look Trends
Alleged Celebrity Side Chick, Rosaline Meurer Drops Shade As Tonto Dikeh’s Male Look Trends
- 7 hours 5 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nollywood actress, Rosaline Meurer, who was accused of reportedly causing the marital crisis between Tonto Dikeh and her husband, Olakunle Churchill, has decided to drop a shade for someone while Tonto Dikeh’s male look and her husband’s reaction to it is still trending.
Here’s her Snapchat post;
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 222