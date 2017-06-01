Pregnant Serena Williams Glows in New Pictures
- 7 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Pregnant tennis champ, Serena Williams has shared new photos that see her cradling her bump in front of a picturesque landscape. The 35-year-old is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.
Beautiful woman…
