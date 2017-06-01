Home | News | General | Pregnant Serena Williams Glows in New Pictures
Pregnant Serena Williams Glows in New Pictures



Pregnant tennis champ, Serena Williams has shared new photos that see her cradling her bump in front of a picturesque landscape. The 35-year-old is expecting her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

Beautiful woman…

