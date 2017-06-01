Home | News | General | Mother Abandons Her HIV-Positive Baby Along Roadside in Benin – Photos

An HIV-positive woman yesterday dumped and abandoned her newborn baby at GRA Benin city, Edo state.

Thankfully, before any harm could come to the child, who doctors have confirmed to be HIV positive also, he was saved by kind-hearted Nigerians.

Sharing photos on Facebook, one of the rescuers Cecilia James announced they have launched a search for the baby’s mother. Because they believe she needs to be found to avoid spread of the virus and because they believe she needs support to start a business and take care of her child.

Cecilia wrote on Facebook:

Just finished doing omugwu for our new baby (an interesting experience) wish we could find the mother of this child and support her with funds to start a business and take care of her child.

I’m sure she will be better off than going back into the streets.

Doctors just confirmed the Child is HIV positive (the more reason the mother should be found to avoid spread, HIV is no longer a death sentence ) pls if you know someone who knows someone who knows someone who had a baby yesterday in Benin and didn’t come home with the child, pls tell her to come and carry her child and some money to start her life again..

Abandoning the child is not the best option for both of them. Pls help share and let’s find her.

