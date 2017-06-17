Home | News | General | #FreeEvans Trends On Twitter… Nigerians Reacts

Nigeria’s Twitter has been set on fire with a #FreeEvans movement, as some people are demanding the release of the billionaire Kidnap kingpin Chukwudubem Onwuamadike alias Evans, their argument being that he’s not as corrupt as most Nigerian politicians in power.

Evans is the same notorious billionaire kidnapper who showed no mercy during his reign of terror.

He struck his victims when they least expected and demanded billions as ransoms, leaving his victims’ relatives to battle with the pain of raising the money to secure their freedom.

Not a few rich businessmen in Lagos, Edo, Anambra relocated for fear of being abducted by Evans & his gang. To escape from his dragnet, others fortified themselves with armed security operatives.

The #FreeEvans trend caused an outrage though. Read all the tweets below:

Here are some tweets;

