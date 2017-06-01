Home | News | General | See Photos of Evans’ Wife And Children Crying

Evans’ wife and children are crying for Nigerians to have mercy on them and spare their father’s life after all the evil he unleashed on the Nigerians he kidnapped and made to pay heavily despite their own families’ cries and tears.

In a tell-all confession she shared earlier on, Uche said she never knew her husband was into crime. She claims he took part in their daily prayers and always prayed Psalm 23. She never knew he was rich, not to talk of being a billionaire and that the highest amount of money he ever gave her was N200,000.

Mrs Uchenna Onwuamadike, Evans’ wife also revealed she collapsed when she read online about her husband’s crime. When she regained conciousness, she called her kids to inform them what she just read about their father.

Since then, she hasn’t eaten, she’s still in shock.

Our children could not believe what they were reading about their father. They are saying that he cannot do all the things they said he did. In fact, while we were in Nigeria, he had never slept outside our house.

My children were crying when they saw his bloody eyes and swollen face. Our condition was worsened when I saw my picture with him and our children on the face book. I don’t know where they got it. I have not been receiving money from him, I have never seen his money.

I feel very bad because I did not know if he was doing all these or not. Even if he was into all these, why did he not stop because of me and his children? All the time when we pray, he used to promise God that he would tell Him his story later in life. He reads psalm 23 a lot.

Even his phone, he sets alarm for 12 noon to read psalm 23. He took part in our daily prayers in the morning, evening and night. He used to lead us in prayers.

We attend Anglican Church. He has never given them money to show off. We used to give N5000 or N10,000 and the highest we have given so far was N50,000 when we baptised one of our children.

I am appealing to the powers that be to spare his life (crying), as I speak now, I am kneeling down with my children, crying and begging for forgiveness. Have mercy on us.

He did not know what he was doing. He did not know what came over him. I am ready to come back to Nigeria and plead on his behalf. What I am reading in the news is shocking.

Though, I have not heard that he killed anybody but all those he injured or took their money should please forgive him because of me and my children. They should kindly forgive him, he will repent. God knows I will not be alive and see my husband doing bad thing and keep quiet.

All his wealth should be sold off and given to his victims. Evans is a good man.

