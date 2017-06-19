After Areaking Up With Her Nigerian Boyfriend, Kenyan Socialite, Vera Sidika, Gets Another Nigerian Moneybag
Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, really knows how to warm her way to hearts of Nigerian moneybags and she has just gotten another boyfriend after she broke up with Dubai-based Nigerian boyfriend.
Vera, who took to Instagram to announce she has gotten another boyfriend wrote;
“Loud in Lagos
His time piece & my Tiffany and Co bracelet make a perfect combo
#RoseGold”
