Divorce: Janet Jackson All Smiles as She Appears in Court (Photos)

Janet Jackson’s divorce battle with multi-millionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana, has began.
She was seen outside the High Court in London yesterday all smiles with an entourage that included her brother Randi, her assistant and her legal team. While Wissam Al Mana looked sombre and all alone with his prayer beads when he made his way out of a side entrance of the court.
The pop-star sister of the late Michael Jackson split from the Qatari businessman just months after giving birth to her first child at the age of 50. The couple wedded in 2012 and their son, Eissa, was born on January 3.
