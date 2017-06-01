Home | News | General | Katy Perry Breaks Twitter Record, Becomes the First User to Reach 100 million Followers

American musician, Katy Perry who is currently promoting her album ‘Witness’, seem to have everything currently working out ‘for good’ in her life, as she just broke Twitter record, by becoming the first user of the social media platform to reach 100 million followers.

The former Christian artist, Katy Perry has always been active on Twitter, more than any other social media platform, as controversies she has sparked before now, were all on Twitter.

“Today we #WITNESS history,” Twitter said Friday in a tweet, referencing the title of Perry’s recently released fifth album.

“Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! #LoveKaty.”

Singer Justin Bieber trails on Twitter with just under 97 million followers, while Perry’s pop rival Taylor Swift has 85 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General