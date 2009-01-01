Home | News | General | London tower blaze: Death toll reportedly rises to 58

- Police says at least 58 people were likely killed in the London tower block blaze

- If confirmed, the incident is the deadliest in London since World War Two

The police have said that at least 58 people were likely killed in a fire which engulfed a London tower block earlier this week, Reuters reports.

A police representative Stuart Cundy said: “Sadly at this time, there are 58 people who we have been told were in Grenfell Tower on the night that are missing and therefore sadly I have to assume that they are dead.

“The figure of 30 that I gave yesterday is the number that I know, sadly, have, at least, died. So that 58 would include that 30.”

The London tower blaze comes after a turbulent three months which has seen Britain scarred by three deadly Islamist militant attacks.

If that death toll at 58 is confirmed, it would make the Grenfell Tower blaze the deadliest in London since World War Two.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that six people were confirmed dead while 50 others are been treated for injuries following a blaze which burned through the night at a west London tower block on Wednesday, June 14.

Eyewitnesses relating the fire incident stated that several people were trapped in the 24-storey block known as Grenfell Tower.

