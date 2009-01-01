Home | News | General | 58 killed in London tower blaze – Police

At least 58 people were likely killed in a fire which engulfed a London tower block earlier this week, police said on Saturday.

If that death toll is confirmed, it would make the Grenfell Tower blaze the deadliest in London since World War Two, Reuters reported.

“Sadly at this time, there are 58 people who we have been told were in Grenfell Tower on the night that are missing and therefore sadly I have to assume that they are dead,” Commander Stuart Cundy told journalists.

Cundy added that the figure could change. Police had previously put the death toll at 30.

“The figure of 30 that I gave yesterday is the number that I know, sadly, have, at least, died. So that 58 would include that 30,” he said.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s government earlier sought to quell anger over the fire, pledging to support the victims of the blaze after protesters jeered her when she visited local residents.

May was rushed away from a meeting with residents on Friday under heavy police guard as protesters shouted “Shame on you” and hundreds stormed a local town hall calling for justice.

