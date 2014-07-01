Home | News | General | Femi Fani-Kayode: Nigeria not united, Christians can’t build churches in Northern states

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Saturday opined that Nigeria is not united.

In a series of tweets, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain wondered why people say Nigeria is united when Christians cannot buy “lands to build churches in core north.”

Further noting that Nigeria is not united, the former Minister alleged that Christians are finding it difficult to gain admission into Amadu Bello University, ABU – Zaria, “today.”

Fani-Kayode also frowned at the fact that Federal Government replaced Christian Religious Studies with Islamic Studies in the educational curriculum of the country.

The former Minister wrote: “How can anyone describe Nigeria as free when Christian studies is removed from the curriculum and Islamic studies are made compulsory?

“How can anyone describe Nigeria as free when Christians are banned from buying land to build churches in most parts of the core north?

” How can anyone describe Nigeria as free when its almost impossible for a Christian to gain admission into Ahmadu Bello University today?”

