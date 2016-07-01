Home | News | General | IGP orders immediate promotion of policemen who arrested notorious billionaire kidnapper Evans

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike otherwise known as Evans.

Evans, who is believed to be the richest kidnapper in Nigeria was arrested in Lagos on Saturday, June 10 by policemen while he prepared to travel out of the country by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by ACP Abba Kyari.

The IGP, who has been receiving encomiums from the Presidency for the arrest decided to motivate his men to do more exploits.

It was gathered that 35 operatives from the IRT, 11 from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and one person from the IGP monitoring section, were involved in the elevation.

In a memo signed by the Commissioner of Police in charge of welfare, Posi Ajunwa, 29 sergeants were promoted to rank of Inspector, while three Corporals were promoted to the rank of Sergeant with effect from June 16, 2017.

