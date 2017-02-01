Home | News | General | Buhari deserves the hottest part of hell for his silence – Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri
Former Special Assistant to ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has opined that the “hottest part of hell” is reserved for President Muhammadu Buhari.
He aired his opinion while reacting to the President’s silence in the face of the threat issued by Northern youths, asking Igbos to vacate their region by October 1.
The United States based Pastor also frowned at the silence of the President since he embarked on his second medical trip to London.
Omokri, in a series of tweets, on Saturday wondered why “the same voice” Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed claimed Buhari uses in talking with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo “daily” he cannot use to address Nigerians on the quit notice.
He wrote, “PMB must know ‘the hottest places in Hell is reserved for leaders who keep quiet in time of moral crisis.’ Igbo quit notice is moral crisis!
“Can President Buhari not use the same voice he uses to ‘speak daily’ (per Lai) with Osinbajo to speak to Nigerians over this quit notice?”
