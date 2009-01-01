Home | News | General | Nnamdi kanu's brother reveals what Kanu and Turkish government are planning for Biafra

- Turkish diplomat, Abdulkadir Erkahraman visited Nnamdi kanu over the week

- Erkahraman was reportedly sent by the Turkish government to foster relationship with Biafra agitators

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, nnamdi Kanu's brother has revealed the reason the Turkish government sent an emissary to visit Kanu in his hometown.

NAIJ.com gathered that Kanu's brother, Emmanuel Kanu said the Turkish government is looking forward to partnering with IPOB leaders.

He said both leaders of IPOB and Turkey will partner in the areas of infrastructural programmes designed to promote education, roads reconstruction and other projects.

Kanu's brother said the Turkish government will partner with IPOB leadership.

READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed says there is no official date for Buhari's return

He said this was made known during a meeting between the very first emissary sent to Biafra land by the Turkish government, Abdulkadir Erkahraman and representatives of IPOB.

He said: “During the visit, Erkahraman said he came to seek ways to partner IPOB leadership and Biafrans in general in the areas of infrastructural programs designed to promote education, roads re-construction and other projects which will be unveiled in no distant time.”

Erkahraman, according to Kanu's brother said that: “Biafrans are very hard working and great people to work with.”

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that NAIJ.com earlier reported that Kanu received the President of International Nations Commercial Association in Turkey Abdulkadir Erkahraman in his hometown in Isiama Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia state.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari's personal assistant on social media Lauretta Onochie has refused to identify Nnamdi Kanu as a leader of Igbo.

In a tweet on Saturday, June 17, Onochie said Kanu was not invited to Aso Rock by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo when he met with Southeast leaders because the one-time Director of Radio Biafra was not considered one of them.

Onochie was reacting to a tweet by a follower who claimed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was angry that he was not invited to Aso Rock.

She however mocked Kanu, saying he is probably more of a creator of a new religion in the southeast than a leader.

Watch an interview of Nnamdi Kanu below:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General