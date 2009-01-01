Home | News | General | Amaechi ‘attacks’ Senator Abe over 2019 governorship election

- Amaechi has vowed that as long as he remains the leader of the APC in Rivers state, Senator Abe cannot be the governorship candidate

- The former governor recently sacked loyalists of Senator Abe in the party to exert his influence on the state chapter of the party

- The move is perceived as Amaechi’s strategy to reduce Abe’s rising profile after he won the senatorial rerun election last year

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister of transportation, has vowed to stop the 2019 governorship ambition of Senator Magnus Abe, lawmaker representing Rivers South East in the National Assembly.

According to him, nobody could convince him to back his former political ally and godson, The Guardian reports.

The battle of wits between Amaechi and Senator Magnus Abe has continued to hug headlines in the media.

READ ALSO: Lai Mohammed says there is no official date for Buhari's return

Amaechi had, during a stakeholders meeting held in Port Harcourt, said he has foreclosed Abe’s governorship ambition as far as the Rivers APC was concerned.

The minister vowed that as long as he remains the leader of the APC in Rivers state, Abe could not be the governorship candidate.

He also threatened to suspend any party leader supporting Abe’s candidature adding that he is the only one that could determine who gets the party’s ticket in 2019.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

Earlier, NAIJ.com gathered that Amaechi sacked loyalists of Senator Abe in the party recently to exert his influence on the state chapter of the party.

As part of effort to frustrate Abe’s ambition, the former governor suspended Worgu Boms, former attorney general and commissioner for Justice, as the leader of the APC caucus in Port Harcourt Council (PHALGA).

The minister had since announced former Port Harcourt City Council chairman and one-time local government commission chairman, Nnamdi Wokekoro, as Boms replacement.

Amaechi also announced the suspension of Chief Tony Okocha, Obio/Akpor Council APC caucus leader and his former Chief of Staff, Government House.

These moves are perceived as Amaechi’s strategy to reduce Abe’s rising profile after he won the senatorial rerun election last year.

In the interview below with NAIJ.com TV, Comrade Frank warns the APC to resolve its internal bickering before 2019.

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General