IGP Idris promotes policemen who nabbed Evans the kidnapper

- The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has rewarded some police officers for their hard work

- The officers have been specially promoted to encourage them and others to work harder

- They were responsible for the apprehension of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans.

A report by Daily Sun indicates that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has approved the special promotion of policemen who participated in the hunt and arrest of Lagos most wanted kidnapper, Duneme Onwuamadike popularly known as Evans.

According to the report, the IGP decided to motivate his men to do more exploits after he was commended by the presidency for Evans arrest.

A source quoted in the report said the police officers involved are; 35 operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT), 11 from the Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU) and one person from the IGP monitoring section.

The memo where the promotion was approved was signed by the commissioner of police in charge of welfare, Posi Ajunwa.

29 sergeants were promoted to rank of inspector, while three corporals were promoted to the rank of sergeant with effect from Saturday, June 16.

Excited, some of the beneficiaries especially the rank file who could not hold back their excitement promised to work harder.

Meanwhile, the wife of Evans has revealed that she was not privy to the criminal activities of her husband

Speaking to Vanguard, the woman revealed that she could not believe all that she had heard about her husband.

She said she did not know he was a criminal because he presented himself as a God fearing man who always led the family in prayer.

“I feel very bad because I did not know if he was doing all these or not. Even if he was into all these, why did he not stop because of me and his children? All the time when we pray, he used to promise God that he would tell Him his story later in life,” she said.

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Evans confessed that he was caught by the police because his charm failed him.

