Home | News | General | Girl is murdered by her female cousin over a man they are both romantically interested in
Girl is murdered by her female cousin over a man they are both romantically interested in
- 3 hours 1 minute ago
- 1
- 0
A 22-year-old woman from New Orleans is dead after she was murdered and it turns out her cousin is the person responsible for her death. Brittany Seymour and the suspect Dannisha Green are blood cousins but they became embroiled in a long-simmering feud because of Brittany's ex-boyfriend.
Brittany’s sister, Bria Seymour, said she had gone to a club with the deceased, unaware that their cousin will be there. At about 1 a.m. on Thursday, Brittany, her sister and her friend left the club but outside, an argument broke out between Brittany and Daniisha.
The ladies were surrounded by Dannisha's friends and onlookers. All of a sudden, Dannisha stabbed Brittany.
“We were getting ready to leave and somehow those two got to each other and started fighting,” Bria Seymour said to Nola.com. “And in the midst of it my sister was stabbed two times.”
The cousin, Dannisha Green will be charged with murder.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 271