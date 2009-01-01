Apapa road to be closed for one-year as FG begins reconstruction

A section of the Apapa Wharf road will be shut down for a year to allow engineers carry out reconstruction of the road that has been in a deplorable state for many years.Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this at the signing of a N4.34 Billion Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dangote Group and other stakeholders for the reconstruction of the road in Lagos today June 17th.



The reconstruction according to Fashola, will be funded by AG Dangote Construction Company Ltd, an arm of the Dangote Group, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Flour Mills of Nigeria. He said the use of AG Dangote for the construction of the 2 kilometer road was to give the very important road a better outlook with the use of concrete. Fashola added that the reconstruction kicks off today June 17th. He appealed to residents of the state to persevere as the reconstruction exercise goes on.



“We are embarking on what will be the final solution to the massive inconvenience. Businesses and residents in Apapa and its environment have had to endure for a couple of years. I like to acknowledge the leadership role of Dangote and Flour Mills who are operators and have also contributed to make this reality. They are doing this as a total Corporate Responsibility without asking for tax holiday or reduction. We are also working on how to ensure free access to Tin Can Island. From today that we are handing over the project, the road will take one year to be completed. We need the cooperation of all the stakeholders. There will be some discomfort on the way but we appeal for tolerance and perseverance. It will continue to get better, people should please ensure more to solve the challenge.”