What Nigerians are saying about #freeEvans
- 4 hours 50 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Confusion on Twitter as #FreeEvans campaign started on Saturday begging for mercy for the arrested billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, alias Evans.
Here are what some Nigerian are saying about the hashtag.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 271