Home | News | General | Photos From Gospel Singer, Joe Praize’s White Wedding Today
Joy as Man Presumed Dead and Buried Returns Home to his Family (Photos + Video)
Teacher Suffocates Pupil to Death for Making Noise

Photos From Gospel Singer, Joe Praize’s White Wedding Today



  • 3 hours 3 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

Happy Married Life to Nigerian Gospel singer Joseph Omo Ebhodaghe, popularly known as Joe Praize and his bride. They were joined in holy matrimony earlier today June 17th, 2017… 

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Photos From Gospel Singer, Joe Praize’s White Wedding Today
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 271