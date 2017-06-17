Home | News | General | Teacher Suffocates Pupil to Death for Making Noise

A six-year-old nursery school pupil, Guo Jintong, has suffocated to death after her teacher “taped and glued” her mouth for being too chatty.

The teacher glued Jintong’s mouth because she was talking too much during morning exercise.

The Sun UK reports that the girl was pronounced dead by paramedics after they were called to the Huadian Experimental Kindergarten.

Witnesses at the school in Huadian City, in north-eastern China’s Jilin Province, said that Jintong was deemed to be disturbing as her class did stretches and aerobic exercise.

It was alleged her teacher decided to seal her mouth shut to keep her quiet.

The witness, also claimed that tape and possibly even glue was used to shut the girl’s mouth, effectively “smothering” her to death.

The young girl is said to have continued to jump around with the rest of her class while gagged.

Realising that the girl appeared “abnormal”, the teacher brought Jintong to the school nurse.

One seeing the youngster’s condition the nurse immediately called an ambulance.

The child was later taken to hospital, but doctors said they were “unable to bring her back”.

The nursery school has yet to release a statement about the incident.



However, government officials have confirmed the case and said they are investigating with local police.

A candlelight vigil was held for Jintong by members of the public.

Her devastated parents have also been filmed sitting outside the kindergarten’s gate waiting for an answer from the school.

