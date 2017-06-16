Home | News | General | P’square Peter Okoye Blasts Follower Who Slammed Him For Not Building Public Gyms
Teacher Suffocates Pupil to Death for Making Noise
OAP Lara Olubo Shares Text Message Tonto Dikeh Sent Churchill’s Mom, When She Begged Her to Grant Her Son Access to Their Child

P’square Peter Okoye Blasts Follower Who Slammed Him For Not Building Public Gyms



  • 3 hours 23 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

This conversation between a pissed off Psquare Peter Okoye and one of his followers happened a short while ago.

Peter Okoye had shown off his 6-packs on his IG page; only for Akinlara Babalola to get annoyed and ask why Peter would show off his hot bod.

Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestlinkedinmail

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

P’square Peter Okoye Blasts Follower Who Slammed Him For Not Building Public Gyms
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

3 Types Of “Weed” Out There You Need To Know (Read)

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

Enosoregbe and Agugbom Win NPA Tennis

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 271